70 Kids in Prince George’s Co. Given Expired COVID Vaccines

Dozens of children ages 5-11 in Prince George’s County mistakenly received expired coronavirus vaccines that were improperly stored, the county health department said.

A provider that wasn’t able to use 300 pediatric Pfizer doses before they expired on Nov. 24 transferred them to a vaccination clinic at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex in Landover, where all but 70 were administered before the expiration date, WRC-TV (Channel 4) reported.

However, the remaining doses were mistakenly placed in the refrigerator with viable vaccines, the health department said.

The affected children received the doses on Friday, Nov. 26.

“We deeply regret the error and we apologize for the concern and inconvenience this has caused families,” said Dr. George Askew, the county’s deputy chief administrative officer for health, human services and education, said in a statement, WRC reported.

Health officials said that while the expired doses aren’t harmful, they’re likely less effective in combating the coronavirus.

Those children will be able to get replacement doses at the Cheverly Health Center on Sunday and on Dec. 11 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Walk-ins and appointments are accepted.