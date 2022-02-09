**FILE** James Page receives a dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine at the Bowie Senior Center in Bowie, Maryland, on April 21, 2021. (Robert R. Roberts/The Washington Informer)
**FILE** James Page receives a dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine at the Bowie Senior Center in Bowie, Maryland, on April 21, 2021. (Robert R. Roberts/The Washington Informer)

Maryland now has vaccinated 95% of its adults against the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who has long touted the state’s successful vaccination efforts, says the goal is now to vaccinate the remaining holdouts.

“As we achieve another incredible vaccine milestone, I want to thank all the health care heroes we honor this week who have made this possible,” Hogan said, WDVM-TV reported. “While we will continue to work to reach that last 5% of adults, we are just as focused on getting more Marylanders boosted to maximize protection against the virus and its variants.”

So far, the state has administered more than 11.1 million doses of coronavirus vaccines, including roughly 2.1 million boosters, according to health department data.

