You can have your carrot cake and eat it too during the Easter season! Just a few simple switches in your diet will get you closer to your goal of feeling great and making health a priority, all while eating the foods you love. Here are some tips and recipes for a healthy Easter feast!

It’s not only what you eat but how much

Encourage sensible serving sizes by using small plates, bowls, and utensils whenever possible and keeping your calorie- or carb-heavy side dishes like saucy potatoes to a maximum of half a cup.

Eat slowly

Savor every bite by letting your taste buds truly taste all the flavors. It takes about 20 minutes for your brain to get the message that your stomach is officially “comfortable” and that you should stop eating, so slowing down can help you avoid overeating. You can always take a “seconds” plate home for lunch the next day.

Enjoy low- or zero-calorie beverages throughout the Easter season

There are so many options to choose from now, including assorted unsweetened hot or cold teas, flavored mineral or seltzer water and a variety of diet sodas. Make them festive by enjoying them with a wedge of lemon or lime.

Make simple switches in your favorite recipes to reduce the calories, saturated fat or raise the fiber

Switch to whole grains (brown rice instead of white) or choose 100 percent whole wheat rolls and switch to extra virgin olive oil or canola oil when possible. Trade high-fat dairy ingredients for lighter options like plain Greek yogurt instead of sour cream, light cream cheese instead of regular, etc. Consider cutting sugar in half by choosing recipes that call for little if any sugar.

Easter desserts are non-negotiable

Minimize the impact on your calorie budget by serving yourself petite portions of the desserts you love. If you have diabetes or prediabetes, count the carbs contributed by the dessert into your meal carb budget.

Beet & Bacon Deviled Eggs

PREP TIME: 20 minutes

TOTAL TIME: 3 hours and 20 minutes

SERVINGS: 8

INGREDIENTS:

2, 15 oz. cans pickled beets

8 hardboiled eggs, shells removed

3 slices turkey bacon

¼ cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt

1 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

2 tsp. Dijon mustard

1 tbsp. (heaping) finely chopped scallions

2 pinches ground black pepper (more to taste)

Salt to taste (optional)

DIRECTIONS:

1. Open pickled beets and pour liquid into medium glass bowl. Reserve beets for another dish (optional).

Add shelled hardboiled eggs, stir and refrigerate for three hours, stirring occasionally for a brighter magenta color. For a deeper color, allow to sit in liquid overnight.

2. To assemble eggs, remove from pickled beet liquid and let dry on paper towel-lined plate. Discard liquid. Cut eggs in half lengthwise and remove yolks; set aside.

3. Coarsely chop turkey bacon and cook in medium nonstick skillet over medium heat until browned and crisp. Remove bacon pieces and place on paper towels.

4. Add Greek yogurt to small bowl and drizzle in olive oil while stirring. Add egg yolks, Dijon mustard, scallions, black pepper and salt (if desired), mashing with fork until mixed.

5. Reserve one piece of bacon per deviled egg half for garnish and stir in bacon bits to deviled egg mixture. Spoon egg mixture into each egg white half. Top with bacon pieces. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. Enjoy!