Wells Fargo has an incredible opportunity to make an impact on the lives of millions of customers every single day. We’re in the business of empowering customers to achieve their dreams. And as we do that work, we’re deeply focused on ensuring that the door to opportunity is open to all on an equitable basis.

I am honored to lead the Wells Fargo Home Lending Diverse Segments team. Our group leads the Home Lending team’s strategy to increase opportunities for low- to moderate-income and multi-cultural homeowners and buyers. I believe deeply in this work and appreciate, every day, the opportunity our team has to make an impact on the lives of our customers and the communities we serve. Owning a home, after all, is one of the most important pathways to intergenerational wealth creation. The steps we take as individuals, as a company, and as an industry can play an important role in homeownership – and all the benefits it entails – more equitable.

Throughout this supplement, leaders from across Wells Fargo share commentary about the work we’re doing to help our customers achieve their goals and promote racial equity in all of the work we do. That means more than just helping today’s customers thrive – it’s also about doing what we can to pave the way for wealth creation across generations.

Whether it’s buying a home or establishing a trust, the actions we take today to support our customers can have impacts that resonate through the years for future generations. Taken together, these steps can make a real contribution to reducing the racial wealth gap and advancing equity across the financial system.

Large financial institutions like Wells Fargo are uniquely positioned to move the needle on issues of financial inclusion. I believe that we’re making great progress – and that we can do even more when we work together. We’re committed to doing all we can to make an impact both through our own actions and through our efforts to drive collaboration across the industry in pursuit a shared belief in building a financial system that works for all.