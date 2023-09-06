Zapateo is a Spanish word that commonly refers to the stomping of one’s feet to a beat. It is sometimes used as an exclamation shouted in celebration during a moment of euphoria on a crowded dance floor. That explains why music industry veterans Carlie Webbert and Jake Abel have decided to name their upcoming dance music festival “ZAPATEO.”

Welcome to the world of ZAPATEO, where the natural world melds with the sounds and ceremony of music in motion. Karizma, Spen, Black Rave Culture, Dreamcastmoe, & Beautiful Swimmers bring a taste of the DMV’s eclectic musical history to the inaugural electronic-forward festival at the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. With the additional heavy hitters, Byron the Aquarius and Priori, the weekend should be quite conducive to movement. Performances by Tosser, Full Circle, Truth Cult, and out-of-state favorite Snooper, help ZAPATEO celebrate the never-ending power of punk.

From Sept. 1-3, you can come join them at camp. Set against the natural landscape of West Virginia’s Camp Tall Timbers — a lush two-hour drive from the heart of D.C. — the campgrounds offer scenic setups for tent camping, with limited cabins and glamping options available.

The three-day festival is a vessel for the essence of motion—and at the heart of it all: an element of playfulness. Sets at the lofty mainstage are a celebration of community, ceremony, and sound. Pool parties and swims out at the lake are soundtracked by takeovers from local electronic DJs and collectives.

