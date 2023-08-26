Since its founding in 1967, the Smithsonian’s Anacostia Community Museum has been powered by the people and stories of the Washington, D.C., region. In celebration of the Museum’s 56th anniversary, the museum is hosting A Night at the Museum on Friday, Sept. 15 from 7-10 p.m.

In celebration of ACM’s 2023 theme, “Our Environment, Our Future”, guests are encouraged to wear sustainable fashion that represents the elements of the environment: Earth, Water, Fire, and Wind. Too Much Talent, local live band that brings a fresh and exciting approach to Hip Hop, R&B, Pop, Soul, Funk, and Jazz will be onsite performing throughout the evening. Guests will also enjoy mocktails by Sugar Rim Bar, small bites and sweet treats by Fluffiness.

“To Live and Breathe: Women and Environmental Justice in Washington, D.C.” is on view at the Smithsonian’s Anacostia Community Museum until January 7, 2024. Photo Credit: Anacostia Community Museum, Matailong Du.

Guests of the event will also have a chance to experience ACM’s current exhibition: To Live and Breathe: Women and Environmental Justice in Washington, D.C., which explores how local women of color draw on a long history of activism and advance environmental justice efforts not only in D.C., but across the country and beyond. On view until Jan. 7, 2024, the exhibition provides visitors an opportunity to learn why women have become leaders in the environmental justice movement, which pathways they have taken to arrive there, and how their efforts benefit our local communities and the earth.

Be sure to visit, anacostia.si.edu to RSVP for this event. This celebration is a 21+ occasion.

We hope you will come celebrate, A Night at the Museum, with us!

A Night at the Museum: Celebrating 56 Years of Community Stories

Smithsonian’s Anacostia Community Museum, 1901 Fort Place, SE, Washington, DC 20020

Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 | 7-10pm | 21+ only | registration recommended | anacostia.si.edu