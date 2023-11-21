Folger Theatre comes back strong after several years under renovation with “A Winter’s Tale,” considered one of Shakespeare’s lesser-known plays. It’s a story of imagined infidelity, a king who refuses to listen to reason, and colleagues who try to manage through the unimaginable.

“A Winter’s Tale” is brought to the stage in a contemporary setting, retaining Shakespeare’s words. Don’t shy away from seeing this play for fear of being unable to keep up with the dialogue. Outstanding acting brings you in and keeps you engaged in the storyline.

Hadi Tabbal, who portrays King Leontes of Sicilia, thinks his wife, Queen Hermione, played by Antionette Crowe-Legacy, has been in an affair with and bore the child of his good friend, Polixenes, King of Bohemia.

As things unravel in the first half of “A Winter’s Tale,” the King becomes completely unhinged. Those around him, that include his friends and staff, are astonished at the King’s accusations about the Queen. Crowe-Legacy plays a powerful, focused Hermoine who remains strong responding to her husband’s misguided rants.

Leontes is committed to this suspicion and puts his pregnant wife in prison. There, she gives birth to their child, then the baby is taken away.

In a post-opening night interview, director Tamilla Woodard interpreted the King’s rage.

“When he thinks that someone else has taken possession of his wife and son. he would rather destroy it,” Woodard said. “A tiny thing gets into his brain and destroys his entire household. We know people like that who have been infected by an idea.”

The second half of the play takes place 16 years later, where the tone is much lighter, indicating a changing world. This pivot in the production may take audience members a few beats to get into the play’s new scenario. It’s a time-lapse that brings new characters that interact with existing characters creating strange encounters. There are surprises that will surely cause head-scratching amongst the audience.

Woodard steered the cast through a high-energy first half. The second half of “A Winter’s Tale” brought several comic relief moments.

Tight performances from the cast were, at times, emotionally draining. The audience caught all the feelings from Shakespeare’s words.

“A Winter’s Tale” runs until Dec. 17 at the Folger Theatre, located in the Folger Shakespeare Library, 201 E Capitol Street SE. Tickets are available online at folger.edu or the Folger Box Office at (202) 544-7077.