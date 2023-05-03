The National Women’s Business Council (NWBC) announced recently that two new members have joined.

“We are over the moon to be joined by Samantha Abrams and Katica Roy,” said Tene Dolphin, executive director of NWBC. “Both are driven by a desire to create meaningful change, equity, and empowerment for women, especially women of color, through entrepreneurship. As they raise the voices of these women, we are excited to hear them raise their own voices on the council.”

Abrams is the CEO and managing director of Walker’s Legacy, which works to support the economic equality and entrepreneurial prosperity of Black and Brown women. Abrams also co-owns a selection of local restaurants.

Roy is the founder and CEO of Pipeline Equity Inc., an award-winning technology company with the mission of increasing financial performance of companies by closing the intersectional gender equity gap and achieving parity in workplaces.