More than 21 million Americans have enrolled in health plans through the Affordable Care Act (ACA), breaking previous records and underscoring the vital role of accessible healthcare.

In announcing the milestone, President Joe Biden expressed pride in the achievement and a commitment to fortify the ACA against ongoing GOP efforts to repeal the program.

Biden’s statement highlighted the tangible impact of his administration’s actions, resulting in 9 million more Americans gaining health coverage since he took office. He emphasized the public sentiment in favor of strengthening, rather than dismantling, the ACA, which is the goal of former President Donald Trump.

Biden warned of the opposing vision presented by Republicans in Congress. He critiqued their budget proposals, which, if implemented, could erase the advancements made under the ACA and potentially raise healthcare costs for millions.

The president urged a forward-looking approach, advocating for the permanence of lower premiums. He pointed out the historical resistance from extreme Republicans in Congress, highlighting their attempts over the last decade to impede efforts aimed at lowering healthcare costs. Drawing parallels to past attempts to repeal the ACA, Biden stressed the potential consequences, including millions losing coverage and the termination of Medicaid coverage for many.

He firmly rejected any regression to a pre-ACA era, condemning practices such as denying coverage based on preexisting conditions, gender-based pricing discrepancies, and exorbitant premiums for older adults.

“We must not and will not go back.” Biden asserted. “If the extreme Republicans in Congress get their way, millions of families would face skyrocketing healthcare costs or lose their healthcare altogether. I won’t let it happen on my watch, and I’ll keep fighting to bring down healthcare and prescription drug costs.”