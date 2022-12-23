The American Civil Liberties Union’s D.C. branch has named Damon King as its new policy director.

Prior to joining the ACLU-D.C., King served as director of policy advocacy at the Legal Aid Society of the District of Columbia and as senior policy attorney at the Children’s Law Center.

“I’m inspired by the team at ACLU-D.C. and welcome the opportunity to work with our communities and partners to improve the District policies on critical issues ranging from criminal legal reform to economic justice, discrimination, protestors’ rights, and more,” he said. “The District still has a long way to go to become a place where everyone can thrive, and it’s our job to push forward the legislation to help achieve true justice and freedom.”

King holds a bachelor’s degree from Harvard University and a Juris Doctor degree from Harvard’s School of Law.

“As an experienced advocate with a track record of protecting some of the District’s most vulnerable communities, Damon’s combination of skills and vision is a perfect fit for protecting and advancing civil liberties and civil rights in the District,” said Monica Hopkins, executive director of ACLU-D.C.