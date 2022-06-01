James Musoni, acting dean of African Ambassadors in Zimbabwe and also Rwanda ambassador to Zimbabwe, said Africa can be transformed into an economic powerhouse through working together with effective partnerships, The New Times of Rwanda reported on May 28.

His comments came while leading fellow African envoys accredited to Zimbabwe in an event to celebrate Africa Day, held on Friday, May 27 in Harare.

“We can achieve all the Sustainable Development Goals and ensure that the needs of our continent are fully realized,” Musoni said. “Africa has so much potential. It has both the human and natural resources to secure a brighter future through contribution to the realization of the Africa we want as per the African Union’s vision of Agenda 2063.”

He said there’s a need for Africa to work towards ensuring food security in line with the theme of this year’s Africa Day.

“This year’s commemoration is unique because the theme is focused on what has remained the biggest elephant in the room on the African continent: “malnutrition and food insecurity,” Musoni said.

“The theme ‘Strengthening Resilience in Nutrition and Food Security on the African Continent’ is befitting, especially when we consider that about 346 million people in Africa are facing severe food insecurity with a big number comprising children,” he said. “As a result, they’re experiencing stunted growth due to malnutrition which prevents children from developing to their full potential mentally and physically, and is largely irreversible.”

“In addition to existing malnutrition challenges, the global pandemic of COVID-19 has greatly exposed the economic vulnerability of African countries and the weaknesses of their health and food systems,” he added.

Musoni said the significance of celebrating the Africa Day was to reflect on the close relationship that existed between Africans for centuries before colonial time, to appreciate the efforts and sacrifices of the pan Africanists who fought for independence including King Rudahigwa of Rwanda and others, many of whom lost their lives in pursuit of the freedom of Africa and to assess the prevailing challenges that need a unified action.