You know the work of Frankie Faison. In a career that runs almost 50 years, Faison has accumulated 134 acting credits. He is recognizable from many roles. Currently, he can be seen in two projects. Faison plays Christopher “Cutty” Clark on “The Rookie: Feds,” and he is John Carthan, the father of Mamie Till in the movie “Till.”

“Till” is about the murder of 14-year-old Emmet Till and the efforts of his mother, Mamie Till Mobley, who demands justice for her son. The movie has been nominated for seven NAACP Image Awards. Two top categories for which the film has been nominated by the NAACP are “Best Film,” and the cast is also nominated for “Best Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture.” The significance of “Till” is not lost on Faison.

“To me, it was a no-brainer to do this,” Faison said during an interview on WIN-TV, the Washington Informer’s digital platform show. “It was gut-wrenching and became a deep part of my makeup as soon as I decided to do it. I knew the responsibility I had taken on with the film and with the community at large.”

Fans vote for the NAACP Image Awards. The deadline to vote is Feb. 10, and the ceremony airs on Feb. 25 on BET. For more about the awards and how to vote, visit the NAACP Image Awards website at https://naacpimageawards.net.

Faison is ‘Blessed and Booked’

Faison is having a good time with his role on “The Rookie: Feds,” where his character Cutty is father to actress Niecy Nash’s character Simone Clark. Faison says this television role is right in his “wheelhouse.” In the series, Nash’s character is the oldest recruit in the FBI. Faison’s character was incarcerated for 10 years by the FBI and the Los Angeles Police Department for a crime he did not commit. He was finally released and won a huge lawsuit. Now his daughter has become a part of the one thing for which he has a huge disdain, which creates bumps in the father-daughter relationship.

“I love portraying strong fathers,” Faison said about his character in “The Rookie: Feds.” “I have three daughters, and raising them has been a delight and a highlight in my life. I’ve seen them grow up, and now they challenge me with their ideas. This is what happens with my Cutty in ‘The Rookie: Feds.’”

Interesting Roles Find Faison

Another recent film project Faison is proud of is “The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain.” Available on several streaming channels, the film is a true story about the wrongful death of a 67-year-old ex-Marine, who had mental health issues, including dementia. Playing the lead role in the film, Faison won a Gotham Independent Film Award for Best Actor.

With a massive portfolio of roles that includes “Do the Right Thing,” “The Wire,” the “Silence of the Lambs” films, the original “Coming to America” and “White Chicks,” audiences can expect to see Faison in many more on-screen roles.

View the full interview with Frankie Faison on WIN-TV.