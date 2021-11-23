Education

Advance Digital Access Keeps UDC Students on Track

Technology Ensures Learning Continues Beyond the Pandemic

Photo of Brenda C. Siler Brenda C. Siler Send an email November 23, 2021
0 215 2 minutes read
UDC's Assistant Chief Academic Officer Carl Moore gives an overview of the university's Center for Digital Access and Learning. (Robert R. Roberts/The Washington Informer)
UDC's Assistant Chief Academic Officer Carl Moore gives an overview of the university's Center for Digital Access and Learning. (Robert R. Roberts/The Washington Informer)

Teaching at the height of the pandemic served as a challenge for K-12 and college students.

So, last year, the University of the District of Columbia [UDC] initiated a pilot program to keep students on track with online and modified onsite study.

While most colleges conducted classes remotely, UDC designed socially-distanced pods where students could reserve time for classwork on personal laptops or sanitized PCs provided by the university.

New Approach to Learning for a Diverse Student Body

Meetings in 2020 between UDC President Dr. Ronald Mason, Jr., Chief Academic Officer Dr. Lawrence T. Potter, Jr. and Assistant Chief Academic Officer Dr. Carl Moore shaped the direction of UDC’s Center for Digital Access and Learning.

Funding came through the CARES Act’s Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.

With a diverse student body, many students at UDC must not only raise a family but work full-time jobs while also continuing their matriculation. Many students have limited access to high-speed internet at home or they share a computer with other family members. Then, there remain many UDC athletes who travel and want to make sure they stay on top of their studies. And the Center can accommodate these various needs.

“We knew some of our learners may not have space or even the technology to participate in emergency remote instruction during a pandemic,” Moore said. “We began thinking about how to provide space for our learners. The Center provides our learners the ability to leverage 21st-century skills to achieve learning goals.”

Kate Klein, associate professor and chair of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, demonstrates the essentials of collaborative learning that occurs for UDC students in the classroom and remotely in a Digital Learning Room. (Robert R. Roberts/The Washington Informer)
Kate Klein, associate professor and chair of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, demonstrates the essentials of collaborative learning that occurs for UDC students in the classroom and remotely in a Digital Learning Room. (Robert R. Roberts/The Washington Informer)

Distant Learning Advances Quickly

The Center has expanded its offerings to strengthen learning outcomes for students, faculty and administrators. Opportunities for collaborative, immersive and hands-on interaction utilizing technology have broadened.

UDC recently demonstrated the inner workings of the Center. Faculty, administrators and students participated in a simulated mechanical engineering class in a Digital Learning Room. Dr. Kate Klein, associate professor and chair of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, delivered a presentation between students in the classroom and those in the virtual chat function. The learning room has self-tracking cameras and an overhead microphone. Three screens allow everyone inside and outside the classroom to see the instructor’s notes. A large screen also doubles as a whiteboard.

“I really like the virtual breakout rooms for this course,” Klein said. “We have a lot of team projects, and breakout sessions allow students to work together on long-term goals for a project.”

Virtual Reality Takes Over

The Digital Learning Lab can deliver face-to-face presentations while also allowing others to participate through video conferencing and it’s equipped with self-tracking cameras and an overhead microphone. And more expansions have been slated for the Center which currently has 35 pods.

Moore describes the Center as offering a plethora of services for learners who need to access computers and high-speed internet.

“To make this a success, we had to develop more of a sense of digital literacy,” Moore said. “We have a state-of-the-art learning center in the nation’s capital.”

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Washington Informer

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WashingtonInformer

Twitter and Instagram: @washinformer

Brenda C. Siler

Twitter and Instagram: @bcscomm

University of the District of Columbia (UDC)

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UofDC

Twitter: @udc_edu

Instagram: @universityofdc

Tags
Photo of Brenda C. Siler Brenda C. Siler Send an email November 23, 2021
0 215 2 minutes read
Photo of Brenda C. Siler

Brenda C. Siler

Related Articles

**FILE** Christina Grant, acting D.C. superintendent of education (Courtesy of OSSE via Twitter)

Grant Nomination Highlights Misgivings About Standardized Testing

November 23, 2021
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser joins Ward 8 residents at the grand opening of the Good Foods Market in the Southwest community of Bellevue on Nov. 13. (DR Barnes/The Washington Informer)

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Oasis in a Food Desert

November 23, 2021
Bowie State quarterback Ja'Rome Johnson (7) scored two touchdowns in Bowie State's 31-10 home win over Lenoir-Rhyne University on Nov. 20 in the first round of the NCAA Division II playoffs (Courtesy of Tim Rice)

Bowie State Football Team Advances to Second Round in NCAA Playoffs

November 22, 2021
Reginald "Lucky" Duckett (left) meets Preston Jones, the actor that portrays him in "Dancing on the Air: The Teenarama Story," a streaming feature musical premiering Nov. 24-Dec. 4 on Vimeo. The screening was held at Busboys and Poets in D.C.'s Anacostia neighborhood. (Roy Lewis/The Washington Informer)

Black D.C. Dance Show from the ’60s Becomes Musical Video Production

November 19, 2021
Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Yes, I would like to receive emails from Washington Informer Newspaper. Sign me up!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

© Copyright 2021, Washington Informer Newspaper. All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button

My News Matters to me - Washington Informer Donations

Be a Part of The Washington Informer Legacy

A donation of your choice empowers our journalists to continue the work to better inform, educate and empower you through technology and resources that you use.

Click Here Today to Support Black Press and be a part of the Legacy!

Subscribe today for free and be the first to have news and information delivered directly to your inbox.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker