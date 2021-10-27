Press Room

Affordable Apartment Homes Under Construction in D.C.’s Historic Deanwood Community

WI Web StaffOctober 27, 2021
The Lincoln Heights Residents’ Council, in partnership with the development team for the upcoming Providence Place Apartment Homes project in northeast D.C., recently joined forces with PinkE’s Eats — also located east of the Anacostia River — to provide 250 lunches to residents of the Lincoln Heights community for a day of appreciation.

Located on the campus of the Progressive National Baptist Convention, Providence Place – still under construction but scheduled for completion late this year — will provide nearly 100 premium, affordable apartment homes to the historic Deanwood community.

“Communication and teamwork make any project go smoothly,” Pat Malloy, president of the Lincoln Heights Residents’ Council and ANC 7C Commissioner, said in an Urban Matters Development Partners-issued statement. “People want to live in a decent and clean environment, and most of all, be treated with respect.”

The multi-family units will feature one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments. Additional amenities will include a computer lab, multipurpose space, community, laundry and exercise rooms, and 35 of the units will be designated for Lincoln Heights residents as part of the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development’s “New Communities” initiative.

“We are pleased to continue our development work in the Deanwood community,” said Raymond Nix, UrbanMatters president. “We look forward to delivering a building that honors the history, legacy and culture of Deanwood while providing long term affordability, quality craftsmanship and modern amenities.”

