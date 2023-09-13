The National Building Museum will sponsor a day-long event, FUTURE CITIES Housing Affordability Summit, which will take place on Sept. 19 from 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.The museum will convene a diverse group of thought leaders who will engage in critical conversations about the challenges and opportunities facing communities when it comes to affordable housing. The discussion will center around displacement, wealth disparities and equitable development; affordable housing and the equitable energy transition; and intergenerational communities and alternative housing. Housing has been central to the museum’s mission since it opened in 1980 through exhibitions, conferences, partnerships, and numerous programming initiatives creating conversation about how design and construction can create opportunity and empower communities.Former Obama administration U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Shaun Donovan will serve as one of the headline speakers.The museum is located at 401 F Street NW, Washington, D.C.