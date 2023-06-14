“Genesis: The African American Experience in Art” is the current exhibition at the Howard University Gallery of Art, featuring selected works from a $2.5 million gift from Patricia Turner Walters to Howard University from the Ronald and Patricia Turner Walters African American Collection. Added to works from the donated collection are several pieces of art in the exhibition from the private Walters collection in the exhibition.

Phylicia Rashad (left), dean of the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts and the inaugural holder of the Toni Morrison Endowed Chair in Arts and Humanities, stands with Patricia Turner Walters at the painting “Civil Unrest” by artist Kevin Williams. The painting is included in the exhibition “Genesis: The African American Experience in Art,” currently at the Howard University Gallery of Art. (Marckell Williams/The Washington Informer)

The exhibition is a three-century timeline of African American art where artists incorporated different approaches to chronicle historical moments and styles of art. Visitors will walk through the gallery to see oil and acrylic paintings, sculptures, printmaking, and mixed media that incorporate multiple techniques.

“I call this the sacred space because the way they curated, it is beyond awesome,” Walters said about how the Gallery installed the exhibition. “This is about three-quarters of the art from my donation. I am always on the verge of tears when I walk in here.”

Works from critically acclaimed African American artists like sculptor Elizabeth Catlett, painters Henry Ossawa Tanner, Romare Bearden, Jacob Lawrence, and Sam Gilliam, plus printmaking art by Faith Ringgold and Betye Saar are among what’s in the exhibition.

There are also up-and-coming artists in the “Genesis” exhibition, such as Mickalene Thomas, whose critically acclaimed print of former First Lady Michelle Obama has a feel of art by Andy Warhol. Kevin Williams is another artist growing in popularity with his large painting “Civil Unrest.” Painted in 2020, the scene shows a protest after the murder of George Floyd, incorporating social justice themes. Paintings from these two artists are in a section of the exhibition called “A Road to Black Lives Matter,” an intentional view about speaking out and moving the culture forward.

“Although I did not know about Williams, this has become one of my favorite pieces in the collection,” Walters said about the artist, whom she has not met. “It inspires me.”

Walters was deeply committed to including Howard University graduates or current students in the exhibition. An example is the 2018 acrylic and pen portrait of Harriet Tubman, which was created by Jessica Marie Hopkins, a Howard University alumna.

“There are quite a few in this exhibition,” Walters said about showcasing Howard University artists. “They represent Howard’s strength in their fine arts department.”

Patricia Turner and Ron W. Walters, Ph.D. started building their art collection in the mid-1980s. Dr. Walters was chair of the Howard University Department of Political Science, a professor, an international political scholar, and an activist. Through her friendship with David Driskell, artist, scholar, curator, Howard University alumnus and professor, Patricia Walters built her knowledge about African American artists. Her multi-million donation of 152 pieces of art honors Howard University, her husband’s academic home for 25 years.

The Walters African American art was donated in 2020, and Howard University announced the establishment of the Ronald W. Walters Endowed Chair for Race and Black Politics.

“It was easy for me to gift this art to Howard,” Walters said. “I did the right thing for Ron and for his endowed chair, but I also did the right thing for Howard.”

“Genesis: The African American Experience in Art” will be on view until July 19 at the Howard University Gallery of Art in the Chadwick Boseman Fine Arts Building.

The gallery is open Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.