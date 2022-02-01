The African American Federal Executive Association (AAFEA) will mark the 20th anniversary of its founding this month.

The organization’s mission is to support and promote the advancement of Blacks into and within the senior ranks of the federal government. Federal employees at the GS-13 through Senior Executive Service (SES) levels, or equivalent, in defense and intelligence agencies, nationally, are open to join. To help its members rise through the federal ranks, AAFEA conducts career and leadership development programs.

AAFEA was founded in 2002 by William A. Brown Sr., Tracey Pinson, Dr. Lenora Gant and Catherine Bland.

“As our nation becomes more diverse, AAFEA’s mission is to ensure that federal leadership at the highest levels reflects the diversity of talent that is abundant in America,” said AAFEA President Tyra Dent, a retired SES employee with more than 40 years as a career civil servant.

The organization is noted for its AAFEA Fellows Program which selects high-performing leaders to participate in a rigorous one-year development program designed to prepare them to vie for senior and executive leadership positions.

Another program, AAFEA’s Next Generation Career Development Program, started in 2020, is a five-month rigorous developmental initiative to prepare participants to compete for advanced career positions in the federal government.

The Next Generation Career Development Program is open to GS-13, GS-14 and equivalent-level federal employees.

To learn more about AAFEA and its programs, go to AAFEA.org.