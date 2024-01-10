The National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) commemorates Black History Month with wide-reaching programs that elevate the theme of “African Americans and the Arts” using art as a platform for social justice.

Black History Month also features the museum’s “NMAAHC Kids Learning Together” program, providing an opportunity for kids to virtually meet Black beekeepers, a Black scuba diver, and a Black rock climber. All “NMAAHC Kids” programs are free with advance registration.

Explore the museum’s Black History Month online resources, including a dedicated Black History Month webpage at nmaahc.si.edu/Blackhistorymonth.

“The National Museum of African American History and Culture celebrates Black History Month celebrates Black achievement year-round, but we look forward to taking time in February to explore art as a platform for understanding history, struggle, social justice, and triumph,” said Kevin Young, NMAAHC’s Andrew W. Mellon Director. “In doing that, we will put the spotlight our paintings, sculpture, photographs and fiber works that were made to mobilize people to create a better world by harnessing the power of protest, defiance and resilience.”

Throughout the month: Slavery and Freedom Highlights Tour

Throughout the month: Making A Way Out of No Way Highlight Tour

Additionally, the Sweet Home Café, located in the museum, will feature a “Chef’s Table” event each Friday in February from 12-3 p.m. Participating chefs will tell stories from their heritage through curated menus from the Sweet Home Café kitchens.

For more information about the programming in February, go to nmaahc.si.edu, follow @NMAAHC on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, or call the museum at 202-633-1000.