The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture will host programming in May, highlighting an anniversary program about the Tulsa Massacre with Victor Luckerson, a book talk with immigration lawyer Loida Lewis, a special Mother’s Day menu at the Sweet Home Café and the launch of new Juneteenth merchandise.

On May 9, a seminar, “Historically Speaking: Examining the Ethics of DNA Research Within the African American Community”, will take place at the Heritage Hall from 7-9 p.m. Heritage Hall is also the site of the forum, “Community Day: Hidden No More—Outstanding Classical Vocal Artists You Need to Know” on May 18 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

The” Community Day” forum will host two extraordinary musical programs featuring youth and uncovering the history of overlooked Black classical artists. The seminar, “Historically Speaking: Why Should Guys Have All the Fun,” will take place at the Oprah Winfrey Theater and virtually on May 21 from 2-3 p.m. ET.

Immigration attorney Loida Lewis, in her book “Why Should Guys Have All the Fun?,” talks about her early life in the Philippines and her love affair with financier Reginald Lewis, who bought a multinational corporation, and her life after he died. The exhibition, “History Alive!: African American Soldiers in the Vietnam War,” will take place at the museum on May 28 at 11 a.m., 12 p.m., and 1 p.m.

The Luckerson presentation on the Tulsa Massacre occurs on May 30 from 7-8 p.m. in the Oprah Winfrey Theater and virtually.

On Mother’s Day, May 14, the Sweet Home Café will offer a special brunch created by Denise Jones, the eatery’s general manager.