The Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture will offer programs celebrating Martin Luther King Day on Monday.

The theme this year will explore King, who he inspired and what he was like as a person. King’s original speech from the 1963 March for Jobs and Freedom will be on display that day in the “Defending Freedom, Defining Freedom” gallery.

The museum’s Sweet Home Café will also celebrate the holiday with a special menu featuring some of the slain civil rights leader’s favorite dishes, including ribs, collard greens and a gelatin dessert his mother made called Quilly.

Throughout February in recognition of Black History Month, the museum will follow the Association for the Study of African American Life and History’s 2023 theme of “Black Resistance.”

The weekly topics include Week 1: A Tradition of Activism; Week 2: Foundations of Faith; Week 3: The Value of Education; Week 4: The Black Press; and Week 5: Leaning into Black Joy. The museum will also host an array of programs honoring the Black experience during February.