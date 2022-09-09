The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture plans to have an active September for visitors celebrating its sixth anniversary.

The museum will relaunch its “Living History Community Curation” program which was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic. The program is housed in the Robert F. Smith Family History Center for the Digitization and Curation of African American History.

During the fall, the community curation project will travel to diverse communities bringing its digitization services to preserve and share community history and culture through its Explore Your Family History Center team. Through the FHC, people can upload their personal and community histories.

The museum also has its “Visitor Voices” series that articulate the experiences of people who have visited the facility during its first year of operation. Plus, the museum will host a book discussion this month with actress Jenifer Lewis, affectionately known as “The Mother of Black Hollywood,” focusing on her latest collection of essays, “Walking in My Joy,” which chronicles the journey she undertook to experience happiness around the world.

The video conversation series “Through the Window and into the Mirror: Narratives of African American STEM Professionals” returns this month with a conversation with Geraldine Ezeka, a fellow at the venture creation from Flagship Pioneering in Cambridge, Mass., which ideates and conceptualizes novel biotech companies such as Moderna. The museum will also feature “Big Objects, Big Stories” in-person tours will occur in September. The tours will be led by docents and take 15-minutes throughout the day and invite visitors to hear compelling stories about signature objects acquired by the museum.

Objects include the Harriet Tubman Quilt by Bisa Butler, Angola Prison Guard Tower, and the Southern Rail Car 1200.

All programs will be streamed on the museum’s UStream page.