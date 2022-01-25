The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture will offer a variety of virtual programs for people of all ages during February, recognized as Black History Month.

The month starts with “A Seat at the Table,” one of the D.C. museum’s leading interactive programs, on Feb. 4 from 7-9 p.m. This year, the program will talk about the triumphs and challenges of historically Black colleges and universities and their efforts to maintain their legacy.

To participate in this program, there is a $45 charge and registration is required. A meal will be provided to participants.

The museum will also examine the historical significance of Black health and wellness during the month with the debut of a new blog series featuring conversations with several practicing midwives and doulas, including Kahlil Kuykendall and Nikki Plaskett.

These posts also will offer a closer look at several objects from the midwives’ section of the current museum exhibition “Making a Way out of No Way.” The museum’s social media channels will highlight historical figures such as James McCune, the first Black to hold a medical degree, and Henrietta Lacks, a Black woman whose cancer cells were harvested and profited from without her consent.

Specific programs include:

“Joyful Fridays: The Black Panthers”

Friday, Feb. 4: 11 a.m. ET.

This program talks about the Black Panthers Party and its health and wellness initiative, particularly its free breakfast program for children. Registration is required.

Feb. 12; noon-1:30 p.m. ET

This program will show attendees how to use deed records to research their family history. Registration is required.

Friday, Feb. 18; 11 a.m. ET

This youth-oriented program focuses on how Black inventor Granville T. Woods created the roller coasters, a staple at American amusements parks. Additionally, Woods’s life and inventions will be covered. Registration is required.

Feb. 22, 7-8 p.m. ET

Author Timothy Todd talks about his book “Great Moral and Social Force: A History of Black Banks,” which discusses the emergence of Black financial institutions and their role in wealth building and financial independence, starting from the Reconstruction Era. The discussion will be moderated by Michael Fletcher of ESPN’s “The Undefeated.” A digital copy of the book is available for download. Registration is required.

Feb. 25, 11 a.m.-noon ET

Participants can look at the art of Black artists Alma Thomas and McArthur Binion and learn how they approached their craft. Then they can create a drawing inspired by their art in the museum collection. Registration is required.

For more information, call 202-633-1000 or go to the museum’s social media pages.