Happy Thanksgiving!

The Washington Informer is incredibly thankful for your support over the past 59 years. We also thank you for entrusting us with sharing your stories and important information about Black communities in the DMV, nationwide and internationally.

As we reflect on what we’re thankful for this holiday season, The Washington Informer’s staff also took a moment to consider some of our favorite Thanksgiving dishes.

Though a feast is part of the complicated and controversial history of what is widely acknowledged as the first Thanksgiving in 1621, and has become a main part of the American tradition, The Informer acknowledges that food is not the reason for the season. Beyond the history of harvest, reconciliation and coming together for a meal, the national holiday is about being thankful and giving back to others.

We’d also like to emphasize how thankful we are to be able to gather for food and fellowship this Thanksgiving. Between challenges of food insecurity, inflation, mental and physical health and employment responsibilities, not all people are able to celebrate Thanksgiving with traditional food or family gatherings.

Even with challenges of food insecurity and health disparities affecting Black communities– some of which have been tied to soul food— there is classic African American fare that goes back centuries and is rooted in Africa. Moreover, gathering around food is a major part of Black culture– from Sunday dinners, to cookouts and fish fries.

“Historically foodways have played an important role in the process of Black identity construction in the United States,” according to Jennifer Jensen Wallach’s “Food and African American Culture,” via Oxford Bibliographies.

“During the era of slavery, captives used food practices to maintain a cultural connection with Africa. After emancipation, foodways provided many with a cultural link of solidarity to enslaved ancestors,” according to Wallach’s introduction. “Not only have food practices been used as a means of performing a distinctive African American identity, but also people of African descent have played a significant role in shaping a unique American style of eating.”

The diverse dishes reflected on this list reveal traditions, tell stories and continue to create memories for members of The Informer family.

From classic Thanksgiving sides such as stuffing, macaroni and cheese and cranberry sauce, to traditional South African food, and delectable dishes that have become people’s family staples, check out some of the fare that will have our team members’ mouths watering on Thanksgiving day.

Finally, remember, no matter what you do, or eat, this Thanksgiving, and despite difficulties in the world and life, reflect on the people and things you’re thankful for and, in the spirit of the holiday, consider finding ways to serve others.

Denise Rolark Barnes, WI Publisher

Favorite Thanksgiving Food: Macaroni and Cheese and Fish with Crab Stuffing

Quote: My favorite is macaroni and cheese, but my husband has begun making a stuffed fish, maybe a blue fish, salmon or rockfish, with a crab stuffing. It’s a perfect compliment, especially for the pescatarians who join us at our Thanksgiving feast.

Micha Green, WI Managing Editor

Favorite Thanksgiving Food: Corn Pudding

“Every Thanksgiving I look forward to my mommy’s delicious corn pudding, which is baked to perfection: slightly crispy on top, and just the right amount of sweet, creamy, corn goodness on the inside. It’s a family recipe and I hope to watch her prepare it this year. While I don’t think mine will ever be as good as hers, I’d love to be able to prepare the dish for children of my own one day.”

Kayla Benjamin, WI Climate and Environment Writer

Favorite Thanksgiving Food: Cranberry Sauce

“My mom’s homemade cranberry sauce basically follows the recipe on the back of the bag: just cranberries and sugar in a pot. But she always adds a little something extra — cinnamon one year, orange zest another. It’s sweet and tart at the same time. I make it myself every year around this time, but my batch is never quite as yummy.”

Sam P.K. Collins, WI Staff Writer

Favorite Thanksgiving Food: Red Snapper chock full of spices

“Since stepping into the Rastafari faith, the only animal I eat is fish with scales and bones. My wife Tyisha and I are preparing for ‘Africans-giving’ by picking out a couple red snappers at the market and docking them up with some flavor before she cooks them to perfection. Depending on how I’m feeling, I might hit the grill this year.”

Richard Elliott, WI Contributing Writer

Favorite Thanksgiving Food: Stuffing

“Stuffing is my favorite because you can use it for chicken casserole after Thanksgiving festivities are over. Like James, I personally find Turkey rather tasteless even when prepared by a stellar chef.”

Jacqueline Fuller, WI Contributing Writer

Favorite Thanksgiving Food: Collard Greens

“My maternal great aunt cooked collard greens for Thanksgiving dinner and I always look forward to having it with my meal. It was also my favorite vegetable when I was little because I did not like broccoli. The change I made is using smoked turkey instead of pork fat back as a healthier version of her recipe.”

Shevry Lassiter, WI Photo Editor, WIN-TV Producer

Favorite Thanksgiving Food: Stuffed Salmon

“My favorite dish – Salmon stuffed with shrimp and crabmeat and with spinach on the side. Hmm hmm good! Seasoned properly, it only takes a few minutes to prepare. You definitely can’t miss on this one and it tastes so good. Always a hit!”

Brenda C. Siler, WI Contributing Writer

Favorite Thanksgiving Food: Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie

“I found this recipe in the Washington Post Sunday Magazine. It’s a “no fail” recipe to be served with a scoop of Vanilla Bean ice cream.”

Lindiwe Vilakazi, WI Health Reporter & Staff Writer

Favorite Thanksgiving Food: South African Biryani (Rice and Chicken or Lamb Dish)

“Every Thanksgiving my mother cooks a big pot of South African Biryani. It’s by far my favorite rice dish, and dear to my heart, as only she has known her special recipe for years. This Thanksgiving, I plan on making this alongside my mother so I can continue to carry on the tradition as well.”

James Wright