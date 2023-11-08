Last night Virginia Democrats made history, electing a record number of Black members who will serve in the Virginia General Assembly starting in January 2024.

Democrats led by Black leaders from Hampton Roads, state Sen. and Senate Caucus Chair Mamie Locke (D-District 23) of Hampton and current Virginia House Minority Leader Don Scott (D-District 88) out of Portsmouth, led their respective candidates to close victories and held power in the Virginia Senate. The Virginia House also flipped power from Republican to Democrat.

Delegate Scott is now likely to become the first Black speaker of the Virginia House in the history of the Commonwealth of Virginia.

The two Black lawmakers also raised a record amount of money individually to usher candidates to victory — the most ever in history.

The record-setting election cycle in Virginia saw legislative candidates raise over $170 million collectively in political contributions as of Oct. 30.

The decisive issue on the ballot for Democrats was abortion. As Republicans ran controversial-style ads against Democrats, a woman’s right to choose became the focus of almost all Democrats running for the Virginia General Assembly. The message worked.

Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin will now have to govern with Democrats in his final two years in office. The results last night are also likely to temper Youngkin’s presidential aspirations.

Triumphant Democrats gathered in Richmond and Sen. Locke and Leader Scott were seen hugging and celebrating with excited activists and leaders in the party.

Even though a multimillion-dollar ballot referendum was on the ballot in Richmond and failed decisively – as Richmond voters rejected the idea a second time in two years – Urban One CEO Alfred Liggins was also on the scene to witness a historic victory with Scott and Locke. Liggins stood in the hotel lobby chatting and managed an affable demeanor even though the referendum to establish Urban One as a major economic player in the city, along with Churchill Downs, failed.

Nothing could dampen a historic night for African American candidates and lawmakers who joyfully celebrated into the late hours.