Virginia Del. Don Scott Jr., who once faced the harsh consequences of breaking the law and serving significant prison time, will now help craft laws after he took the helm of one of the most powerful positions in state government.

On Wednesday, Scott was sworn in as Virginia’s first Black speaker of the House.

The Portsmouth Democrat and former Navy officer and law school student was first elected to the chamber in 2019. Scott, who assumed the role after his most unconventional path to the top, once served eight years in prison after being convicted on drug conspiracy charges.

As he took the oath of office, Scott acknowledged his “dreadful mistake” in a case where he was found handling drug money. He vividly recalled the emotional courtroom scene when a judge sentenced him to a decade in prison.

“I remember my mother in the courtroom,” Scott wrote on X. “I can hear the little yelp that she made when a judge said 10 years. I still hear that sometimes.”

Undeterred by his past and determined to make amends, Scott completed his law degree after serving his prison sentence. He then established a successful law practice before his foray into politics which began with his election to the Virginia legislature. Scott swiftly climbed the political ranks, serving as the minority leader in 2022 and 2023 before earning unanimous support from other Democrats for the speakership in November.

“Damaged goods sometimes can turn out to be OK,” Scott asserted. “We are a lot more interesting than the people that followed all the rules and did everything perfect.”

He also noted the significance of being the first African American House Speaker in a city that once stood as the capital of the Confederacy.

“We’re only a few miles from where the first slaves came into this country in 1619,” Scott exclaimed. “Now 405 years later, you have your first Black speaker. So, I’m very cognizant of the shoulders that I stand on. I take it very seriously. And I’m humbled and I’m grateful for the opportunity.”