Ambassadors, global innovators and local leaders flocked to the ballroom of The Mayflower Hotel on Friday for the African Union Ambassadors Ball, celebrating those who have led the charge in working to empower and strengthen relations across the African Diaspora.

From left: Anike Robinson and Hazel Ross-Robinson, daughter and wife of the late Randall Robinson, respectively, accept an award in his honor. (Robert R. Roberts/The Washington Informer)

With drinks, a delicious meal and live entertainment, the event honored those who have paved the way in creating opportunities throughout the African Diaspora, including Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Angelique Kidjo, Ambassador Susan Rice and Randall Robinson, posthumously.

“[Thank you to the honorees] for the contributions you’ve made to the total common good and to values of international cooperation and solidarity between our nations,” said Her Excellency Hilda Suka-Mafufdze, who serves as ambassador for the African Union (AU).

Haydé Adams, host of Voice of America’s “Straight Talk Africa,” served as the evening’s mistress of ceremonies.

Journalist, talk show host and commentator Roland Martin presented the award for activist, author, lawyer and TransAfrica founder Robinson, who died in March of this year.

“We had real life superheroes walking among us. Individuals fighting the good fight and unwilling to take ‘no’ for an answer,” Martin said, considering Robinson’s life. Martin presented the AU Lifetime Achievement Tribute to the late leader’s widow Hazel Ross-Robinson.

“Thank you very much to the African Union Ambassadors for the decision to honor my beloved protector, husband and friend Randall Robinson. First, the Organization of African Unity, and then the African Union, were held in the highest regard by my husband. That’s because the guiding ethos of your organization fit so perfectly with the principals, beliefs, and aspirations that guided my husband’s life,” she said.

In a passionate speech, Ross-Robinson emphasized her husband’s dedication to the African Diaspora.

“My husband was unwaveringly committed to work for and with African nations and the people of the African world,” Ross-Robinson said.

Rice, who received the AU Kofi Annan Award, discussed her longtime commitment to supporting those on the continent of Africa.

“I was proud to help launch and sustain signature initiatives like the Young African Leaders initiative, Power Africa and Feed the Future; as well as to host another historic U.S.- African Leaders Summit, and to support President Obama’s historic address to the African Union in Addis Ababa in 2015,” Rice told the crowd.

When her duties transitioned from international to national affairs, Rice said she never stopped thinking about working to strengthen opportunities for African Americans and others who face disparities.

“As President Biden’s domestic policy adviser, my focus duly shifted from the global, to the national,” she said. “As I served all Americans, I had the privilege of prioritizing issues of racial justice and equity, to help expand healthcare access and coverage, to increase educational opportunity and affordability, and create jobs and improve economic opportunities.”

In addition to dancing and celebration, the ball also offered a call to action for guests to continue supporting efforts across the African Diaspora.

“There’s still a lot of work to be done,” said a representative for Kidjoe, a singer, songwriter and actress, who received the AU Global Citizen Award. “We invite people to learn more about the work that we do, and to join us in this incredible work.”