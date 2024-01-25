**FILE** Lakisha Ann Woods (Courtesy of lakishawoods.com)
Lakisha Ann Woods, CEO of the American Institute of Architects (AIA), emphasizes AIA’s dedication to advancing racial and gender equity within the architecture field.

AIA has set ambitious goals to promote diversity and inclusivity. Notably, only 2% of architects are Black, a statistic that hasn’t significantly changed in decades. AIA aims to transform this by fostering diversity within its leadership, committees, and award juries.

The organization has undertaken initiatives to promote equity, including guides for architecture firms on creating inclusive cultures and addressing disparities. They are also highlighting the achievements of women and minority architects to inspire the next generation.

