The D.C. run of “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations” at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has been postponed until Tuesday, Dec. 28 after positive COVID-19 tests among the company.

“Even with robust precautions in place, breakthrough COVID-19 cases have been identified within the fully vaccinated company,” the Kennedy Center said in a statement. “The wellness of our artists, crew, staff, volunteers, and patrons remains of the utmost importance.”

The Kennedy Center said it is contacting ticket-holders to reschedule for a later performance, gift certificate, or receive a refund.