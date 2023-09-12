The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s (CBCF) 52nd Annual Legislative Conference again plans to be an event of tremendous significance this year, largely thanks to the distinguished leadership of its co-chairs, Rep. Stacey E. Plaskett (D-Virgin Islands) and Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.).

Colleagues of the co-chairs said they have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to advancing the rights and well-being of all Americans, making them exemplary representatives for this year’s conference.

Delegate Stacey Plaskett: A Voice for the Virgin Islands

Plaskett, currently serving her fifth term in Congress, has steadfastly advocated for the Virgin Islands of the United States. She has been at the forefront of addressing critical issues concerning her constituents, such as the proposed land exchange between the Government of the Virgin Islands and the National Park Service (NPS) for constructing a kindergarten through 12th-grade school on St. John.

In August, Plaskett hosted a virtual briefing on this important matter, which brought together key stakeholders and congressional representatives, including Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.) and Brian Modeste, counsel for the U.S. House of Representatives. The briefing provided an overview of the history and feasibility of congressional actions related to the NPS land exchange and allowed Virgin Islanders to voice their opinions on the matter.

Plaskett has been instrumental in informing her constituents about federal actions through community meetings, town halls, press releases, radio announcements, and social media engagement. She has also worked diligently to ensure transparency and accountability in U.S. intelligence work in counterintelligence and other matters as a ranking member of the Intelligence Committee’s Subcommittee on National Intelligence Enterprise.

In addition to her dedication to her constituents, Plaskett has played a significant national role as one of the nine impeachment managers appointed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi to prosecute President Trump in the U.S. Senate in 2021. Her detailed presentations and ability to respond to senators’ questions were a testament to her legal insight and commitment to upholding the principles of democracy.

As ranking member of the House Select Subcommittee on Weaponization of the Federal Government, Plaskett continues to work tirelessly to ensure that evidence-based inquiries guide the committee’s work, countering wild conspiracy theories that threaten the democratic process.

“I am grateful for Congresswoman Plaskett’s continued efforts and advocacy on behalf of the Virgin Islands,” Rep. Neguse stated. “She is a tireless champion for her constituents, and I am proud to serve alongside her in the House of Representatives.”

Sen. Raphael Warnock: A Son of Georgia

Warnock’s journey from growing up in Kayton Homes public housing in Savannah to serving in the United States Senate remains an inspiring testament to his resilience and commitment to public service. Raised in coastal Georgia, Warnock comes from a humble background with twelve siblings.

U.S. Sen. the Rev. Dr. Raphael Warnock, Georgia Democrat, preaches at the Washington National Cathedral on June 18 to celebrate Juneteenth. (Ja’Mon Jackson/The Washington Informer)

After graduating from Morehouse College, Warnock earned a Ph.D. and embarked on a career in ministry. For over 16 years, he served as Senior Pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, the historic pulpit of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., making him the youngest pastor to hold this leadership role.

In a runoff special election in January 2021, Sen. Warnock defeated Kelly Loeffler to become the new senator of the United States. A year later, he retained his seat by defeating Republican Herschel Walker. Since taking office, he has served on several important committees, including Agriculture, Nutrition, Forestry, Banking, Housing, Urban Affairs, Commerce, Science, and Transportation. His work on these committees has focused on issues critical to the well-being of Georgians and all Americans.

Warnock’s commitment to his constituents was evident following Hurricane Idalia’s devastating impact on southern and coastal Georgia last month. Alongside Sen. Jon Ossoff (D), he urged the Biden Administration to promptly provide federal disaster recovery assistance, recognizing the extensive damage to communities and agricultural infrastructure.

“Based on the severity of the damage to many southern Georgia communities and the extensive need in affected areas, if the Governor of Georgia requests federal assistance, we encourage your team to move quickly to support Georgians impacted by this deadly storm,” Warnock wrote to President Biden.

Fighting for Justice in ‘Challenging Times‘

As co-chairs of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s 52nd Annual Legislative Conference, Plaskett and Warnock bring a wealth of experience, dedication, and a commitment to justice and equity to the forefront.

“In these challenging times, it is essential that we come together to address the threats to our democracy and protect the hard-fought freedoms we cherish,” said Nicole Austin-Hillery, president and CEO of CBCF. “The Annual Legislative Conference provides a platform to examine these issues comprehensively, foster dialogue, and identify actionable solutions.”