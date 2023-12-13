New Aldi Opens in Berwyn Heights

A new Aldi grocery store, located at 8904 62nd Avenue, opened on Thursday, Dec. 7, with the first 100 customers receiving a gift card.

“We’re excited to open our first ALDI store in College Park and introduce local customers to a new, more affordable way of shopping,” said Aldi regional vice president Jeff Baehr.

Just off Greenbelt Road and across from Beltway Plaza Mall, the store will be open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

A Lidl’s is located only about a mile away on Baltimore Avenue. Both Aldi and Lidl’s are targeting the East Coast for expanding their grocery chains. There are now 65 Aldi locations in Maryland and nearly 75 in Virginia.

Food Distribution Warehouse Now Operating in Landover Mall

Landover Mall, located immediately across from the Commanders’ FedEx Field, has had a vacancy since Sam’s Club left several years ago. That shell has now been filled by a new warehouse for BKMiller, a distribution warehouse that will service restaurants, convenience stores, vendors and more. The warehouse will be open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This company is loosely affiliated with BK Miller’s, the well-known Clinton alcohol and grocery one-stop shop. The two businesses have been separate for over 20 years.

This area is part of the Blue Line corridor that is expected to receive $400,000 in development projects in coming years.

County’s IT Department Wins Awards, Plans to Go Paperless

As technology becomes more pivotal in the everyday lives of citizens, it becomes more important for governments (especially local governments) to utilize their tech capacity to keep residents informed, while also improving cybersecurity and addressing environmental goals. The Prince George’s County Office of Information Technology (OIT) has been striving on these goals.

The Prince George’s County IT department has won the Digital Counties award three years straight, showing a consistent commitment to applied technology and data. This year’s honored accomplishments include establishing the executive-level cybersecurity officer organization, an open data system for visualization and tracking performance with analytics county-wide, a new 3-1-1 CRM platform, a digital signature platform and policy and development of elections management apps.

An ongoing initiative the department is now pursuing is the Document Digitization Project.

This project supports the county’s goals of going paperless by eliminating paper processes and documents by creating digital images for millions of County paper records in over 12 agencies and business operations areas. In addition, the project was a unique partnership between OIT and several County-based IT firms – furthering the goals for virtual government and economic development. Some of the other goals of this project have been to enhance customer service, operational efficiencies, environmental benefits and collaboration between different agencies.