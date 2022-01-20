Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks has a war chest of $1.2 million in her bid for reelection in the majority-Black jurisdiction.

Though Alsobrooks hasn’t officially filed paperwork with the Maryland State Board of Elections, a campaign statement released Wednesday summarizes the Democrat’s plans to seek a second four-year term.

The latest campaign finance report for Jan. 14, 2021 – Jan. 12, 2022 showed her campaign has raised nearly $702,000.

“I couldn’t be more grateful for the overwhelming amount you chose to invest in the vision that I have for Prince George’s County,” Alsobrooks said. “Please continue to volunteer for our campaign and tell friends about what we are doing. I need you more than ever to keep our momentum moving forward.”

A summary shows out of the 1,432 donations received, about 902 came from Prince George’s County. Approximately 823 donations came in at $100 or less.

A few of the major contributions:

• $6,000 from AES Electrical Inc. of Laurel. • $6,000 from Gordon Barnaby, founder and president of BarnAllen Technologies of Rockville in Montgomery County. • $5,000 from Bowie Trucking Service of Upper Marlboro. • $2,500 from Andre Gingles, an attorney and owner of Gingles LLC in Laurel. • $2,000 from EXP US Services Inc. of Chicago.

Meanwhile, four other Democratic candidates filed to run for county executive by the deadline on 11:59 p.m. Wednesday to file campaign finance reports online. If mailed, the reports needed to be postmarked on or before Wednesday.

Former NFL player and county native Leigh Bodden of Bowie has about $4,400 cash on hand, the second-highest amount in the race. He contributed about $1,000 to his campaign.

Sherman Hardy, a real estate agent and Air Force veteran of Clinton, raised $2,406 last year but with only $473 cash on hand.

Tonya Sweat, an attorney from Accokeek who also runs her own consulting firm, raised slightly more than $6,465 last year. However, her campaign finance report shows a deficit of $386.

“I still have a couple outstanding bills that need to be paid,” she said.

As she continues to campaign, Sweat has some advice for voters.

“If they want to stay in the same place they’re in right now, then that’s their right,” she said. “If they want change, then they need to stop and think about where the money’s coming from. Money doesn’t necessarily bring about change. It’s a resource and a tool we can use to get there, but if it’s not in the right hands, we’re not going to be any better off.”

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, a campaign finance report wasn’t online for Billy W. Bridges. He sought the office in 2018 and made prayer in public schools a part of his campaign platform.

All prospective candidates have until Feb. 22 to file documents with the state elections board.

The winner of the June 28 Democratic primary is all but guaranteed victory in the general election with Democrats outnumbering Republicans 10 to 1 in the county. The jurisdiction with a population of 967,200 has the highest number of registered Democrats in the state.