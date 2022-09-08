Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced on Thursday the launching of a youth institute bearing her name.

The Alsobrooks Youth Leadership Institute, funded by the county, will be an intense, immersion-learning program for youth interested in local government and community service. The institute will give youth a yearlong experience learning about county government, with an opportunity to weigh in on important policies and legislation affecting youth in Prince George’s.

The institute will consist of 27 young residents throughout the county. The activities include regular meetings, leadership institutes hosted by the county government, community functions with the county executive and other leaders to share their concerns regarding youth.

“We are extremely excited to launch our Alsobrooks Youth Leadership Institute,” Alsobrooks said. “This is yet another opportunity for our youth to become actively engaged in their communities in a positive way. Our young people are our future, and we must do everything we can to ensure they are prepared to become the next generation of leaders in our county, state and nation.”

The institute is open to all Prince George’s County public, charter, private, and home school students in grades 9-11 of the present school year and possesses a minimum grade point average of 2.5. Participants can receive community service hours for their participation.

The application will be open through Oct. 14. Applicants will be notified by Nov. 11 and will require to attend the kickoff event on Nov. 28.

The program will run from Jan. 1, 2023, to Dec. 31, 2023. For more information and to apply, go to the AYLI website at mypgc.us/AYLI.