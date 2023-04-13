Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced that the county got $2.1 billion in state aid during the recent Maryland General Assembly session, which ended Monday.

Alsobrooks also praised the House and Senate delegations for passing several key pieces of legislation benefiting the county.

“I’m proud that we have wrapped up another successful legislative session in Annapolis,” Alsobrooks said. “The funding we secured and legislation we passed go hand-in-hand with the people-centered investments we are making in our fiscal year 2024 proposed budget, providing critical services for our residents while growing our commercial tax base to increase revenue long term. I want to thank our county delegation for their hard work on behalf of our residents, as well as state House and Senate leadership and Governor Wes Moore for their partnership and support.”

The county was able to secure $50.7 million to support transit-oriented development in New Carrollton, including the modernization of the train station. Another $12 million was allotted to help demolish the old Prince George’s Hospital in Cheverly, with $5 million preauthorized for next year and getting set for $1 billion in economic development at the site.

The Blue Line Corridor received $8 million from the state to create developable parcels in Largo. The University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center, located in Largo, obtained $27 million to construct a new cancer center.

The delegation convinced their colleagues to create a Prince George’s County seat with the Maryland Stadium Authority to aid Blue Line Corridor efforts. Business Improvement Districts that can benefit residents of the City of Hyattsville and those who reside along the Blue Line Corridor were also authorized by the General Assembly.

Other highlights include $17.5 million for the new Marlboro Hall Renovation at Prince George’s Community College, $1.1 million for the new Thurgood Marshall Library and Commons Building at Bowie State University; and $100 million for the FBI headquarters should federal authorities choose to relocate to the county.