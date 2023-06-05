Standing in a newly built park alongside townhomes in Suitland, Maryland, 42-year Congressman and longtime Prince George’s political leader Steny Hoyer (D) endorsed Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D) for the open Senate seat being vacated by Democrat Ben Cardin.

Maryland Rep. Steny Hoyer (at podium) officially endorses Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (foreground, second from left) for the state’s soon-to-be vacant Senate seat during a campaign event in Suitland, Md., on June 1. (Anthony Tilghman/The Washington Informer)

Hoyer is the second congressman to support Alsobrooks, following Baltimore Rep. Kweisi Mfume (D).

“Good to be here to support a woman who has dedicated herself and her life to this community,” Hoyer said Thursday during a campaign event for Alsobrooks. “I met her 15 years ago, and I would’ve supported her for governor had she run. Instead, I supported a young man named Wes Moore who they said didn’t have a chance. He’s now our governor.

“I look forward to being her colleague in the Congress, and us continuing to be an effective team,” Hoyer said. “Join me in sending a strong and compelling voice, who looks and thinks like the state she serves, who will make Maryland and America go further than ever before.”

He was joined by over 20 other supporters, including Delegates Adrian Boafo (D-District 23), Kym Taylor (D-District 23) and Jamila Woods (D-District 26) and Maryland state Sens. Michael Jackson (D-District 27) and Melony Griffith (D-District 25). Boafo, who formerly worked on Hoyer’s re-election campaigns, introduced the Congressman.

“It’s rare to find leaders with a special talent. Leaders who stand up for their principles while being able to build consensus, who are tough and can inspire those under them. Angela is one of the most exceptional leaders I have seen in over 50 years. This is why I am proud to support her for the U.S. Senate today. She will be a worthy successor to Senators Cardin, Sarbanes and, yes, Mikulski.”

Hoyer frequently invoked Milulksi’s legacy, while comparing the commitment and dedication of both women in public service. He also highlighted Alsobrooks’ record as a prosecutor, particularly her work on reducing domestic violence and total crime in Prince George’s.

Hoyer admittedly hadn’t been back to Suitland in a long time and was considerably impressed with the nearby development.

Hoyer grew up in District Heights and lived in Suitland before being elected to the state Senate in 1966, later becoming state Senate president in 1975. Silver Hill Road was a single-lane road during his time here.

Alsobrooks also lived in Suitland when she was young, and she attended Shadyside Elementary High School. One of her next-door neighbors from when Alsobrooks was 5 attended the endorsement rally.

“I have been so proud of this community, and I’m so grateful for the people of Suitland and Prince George’s as a whole who have allowed me to serve them,” Alsobrooks said. “It doesn’t get better, to have one of the all-time greats, Steny Hamilton Hoyer, to support you. You haven’t simply endorsed me, you truly supported me. One of the first phone calls I got the evening I won state’s attorney was from Congressman Hoyer. He’s been supporting and mentoring all along the way, these past 12 years.”