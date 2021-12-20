Alva Adams Mason, Toyota Motor North America group manager of multicultural business alliance and strategy and multicultural dealer relations, received the National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers (NAMAD) Lifetime Achievement Award during the organization’s recent annual membership meeting.

The award, which aims to recognize contributions to the automotive industry and to the spirit of diversity and inclusion, was given to Mason during the meeting, held in Miami from Dec. 7-10.

“I am honored to receive this distinguished award from NAMAD,” sID Mason, a native of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. “My true passion is to help others, and I am truly grateful that Toyota has allowed me the opportunity to support organizations and the multicultural dealer group through the lens of my job.”

Mason, a graduate of Howard University and holder of a certificate of diversity from the University of Houston, leads collaborative projects and relationships regarding the Toyota/Lexus Minority Owners Dealership Association, which she co-founded two decades ago with the late Ed Fitzpatrick Jr., president emeritus and co-founder of the association.

“This special award was created to recognize those in the industry that go the extra mile to ensure that diversity, equal opportunity and tireless service to the communities which they serve are recognized,” said Damon Lester, president of NAMAD. “Over the course of many years of extremely hard work, this resolute achiever has consistently delivered excellence, choosing to use her time, talents and resources to ensure commitment to diversity and inclusion, to better those around her, break through glass ceilings, serve with dignity and respect, and ultimately pave the way for those who will walk in her footsteps in the future.”