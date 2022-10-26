The University of the District of Columbia has been selected as an educational partner for Amazon’s Career Choice program.

The program provides more than 5,000 Amazon hourly employees access to the university’s associate and bachelor’s degree programs.

“As the only public, exclusively urban land-grant and historically Black university in the United States, the University of the District of Columbia is proud to become an educational partner with Amazon’s Career Choice Program,” said UDC Chief Academic Officer Lawrence T. Potter Jr. “This strategic partnership allows UDC to further its mission by expanding learning pathway opportunities to adult learners through our associate and bachelor’s degree programs, optimally leading to high-paying in-demand careers in D.C., the District-Maryland-Virginia region, and beyond.”

In the U.S., the company plans to invest $1.2 billion to upscale its more than 300,000 employees by 2025.

In a statement, Tammy Thieman, Global Program Lead of Amazon’s Career Choice program, welcomed UDC as an educational partner, adding, “We’re committed to empowering more than 5,000 of Amazon’s hourly employees within the DMV region by providing them access to the education and training they need to grow their careers, whether that’s with us or elsewhere.”