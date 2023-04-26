Four hundred high schoolers across the country are receiving a total of $16 million in paid tuition to attend the college or university of their choice, thanks to Amazon’s Future Engineer Scholarship. On April 18, seven Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) students were surprised at Eleanor Roosevelt High School with $40,000 in aid.

“Every year, I continue to be inspired by our scholarship recipients’ academic achievements and drive to use their problem-solving abilities to build solutions for their communities,” said Victor Reinoso, global director of Philanthropic Education Initiatives at Amazon.

Students across the nation applied for this opportunity and were selected based on academic achievement, demonstrated leadership, community involvement, work experience, future goals and financial need.

“With students from historically underrepresented and underserved communities representing only 18% of [computer science] bachelor’s degrees, we believe that connecting students to computer science education and opportunities helps create a more equitable and inclusive future, across all industries and sectors, for generations to come.”