Amazon announced Wednesday a partnership with Baltimore-based Morgan State University as its newest “education partner” for its Career Choices program.

The company will work in collaboration with the university’s College of Interdisciplinary and Continuing Studies. The Career Choices program allows Amazon hourly workers located in Maryland and neighboring states and jurisdictions to pick Morgan as the place to pursue a degree or learn new skills, with pre-paid tuition covered by Amazon.

Morgan serves as one of three Maryland universities to be designated an Amazon Career Choice school and is the first four-year historically Black institution in the program’s structure.

“Morgan is proud to be an Amazon educational partner and we look forward to playing a role in the educational journey of their employees,” said Morgan President David K. Wilson. “Whether we are talking about an adult learner at the beginning of the process toward earning a college degree or looking to leverage the college credits they already have to get over the finish line, we’re committed to working with them and getting them to where they want to be. It is our hope that partnerships like this, between corporations and institutes of higher education, can serve as a blueprint for how we can transform the way we meet the expanding needs of the nontraditional, adult student.”

For more program information and enrollment details, go to https://www.morgan.edu/amazoncareerchoice.