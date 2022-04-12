American and George Washington universities in D.C. have instituted indoor mask mandates as coronavirus cases slightly increase in the city.

Officials representing the universities said Monday the mask mandates will start Tuesday.

Officials at American said masks will be required in all of its buildings except when people are alone in private offices, inside dorm rooms with roommates, or when eating or drinking. Plus, people riding the American shuttle and in campus medical buildings will also have to wear masks.

Less than a month ago, members of the American community had the option of wearing masks.

American faculty members have the option of wearing a mask while teaching if there are at least three feet of distance from other people in classrooms, according to the university’s coronavirus guide, WTOP reported.

George Washington said the indoor mask mandate for its buildings and facilities will be in effect for the remainder of the spring semester. Masks must be worn at all times, including during exams and graduations exercises unless eating or drinking or in private offices or dorm rooms.

In a statement, George Washington officials strongly urged the use of N95 or KN95 masks in classrooms and in all indoor spaces rather than a cloth. The statement said free N95 masks are available to all members of the George Washington community.

The two universities instituted indoor masks mandates after neighboring Georgetown University reimposed its own last week along with Baltimore’s Johns Hopkins University.