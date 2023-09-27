COMMENTARY:

In the crucible of American politics, chaos, legal wrangling, and disturbing incidents continue to carve deep fault lines into the nation’s conscience. These troubling events unveil a stark reality: the United States stands at a precipice, facing an uncertain future.

The recent scandal involving Colorado GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert served not merely as a reminder of how out of pocket many politicians are, but as a chilling benchmark of the current moral compass of elected officials. Boebert’s conduct, far from isolated, has become emblematic of a political culture seemingly unmoored from the values that once underpinned public service.

Meanwhile, the looming specter of a government shutdown looms large, a damning testament to the gridlock that plagues Capitol Hill. Legal challenges continue to mount, particularly those targeting affirmative action initiatives designed to redress historical imbalances. The Fearless Fund, a lifeline for Black women entrepreneurs, finds itself in the crosshairs of conservative ire, further underscoring the desperate need for comprehensive reform.

Prominent Black leaders and politicians issue a clarion call, asserting that America is in the throes of a war against its citizens of color. The parallels with the dark days of Jim Crow are impossible to ignore. Critical race theory, book bans, and a concerted effort to whitewash Black history from educational curricula are conspiring to rewrite the nation’s narrative in a way that undermines inclusivity.

The divisive rhetoric is echoed by public figures who distort historical realities with seemingly unabashed racial animus.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ claim that slavery “benefited African Americans” stands as an affront to the memory of countless enslaved individuals whose lives were marred by unfathomable suffering. Even within the Black community, figures like Kanye West have made disconcerting statements, such as his assertion that slavery was a “choice,” underscoring the gravity of the current crisis.

The imperative for collective action has never been more pressing as America teeters on the precipice. The urgency of this moment demands unflinching dialogue and unwavering determination. The nation’s future hinges on its ability to confront its past, wrestle with its present, and forge an unyielding path toward a more inclusive and equitable future.

Underscoring it all, a new poll from the PEW Research Center in Washington, D.C., found positive views of many governmental and political institutions are at historic lows. According to the research, just 16% of the public say they trust the federal government always or most of the time. While “trust has hovered near historic lows for the better part of the last 20 years, today it stands among the lowest levels dating back nearly seven decades,” researchers discovered. Additionally, PEW found that more Americans have an unfavorable than favorable opinion of the U.S. Supreme Court– the first time that has occurred in polling going back to the late 1980s.

“This is a powerful reminder of where we are as a country,” said Kathleen Stuart, the founder and CEO of Stuart Collective, a women-owned public affairs and communications firm in Oregon.

“Threats and acts of violence are set in an unfortunate and predictable pattern, and part of an ongoing attack on American democracy powered by conspiracies and bigotry,” continued Stuart, whose team has worked to create positive political change for women, the BIPOC and LGBTQ+ communities for more than a decade. “Elected leaders – local, state, and national – would be wise to take immediate and swift action as we prepare for 2024 and what comes after,” she asserted.