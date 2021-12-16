All American University students and staff must get a coronavirus vaccine booster for the spring semester.

The president said in a university-wide letter that everyone who is eligible for a booster, including teleworkers and virtual students, must get one by Feb. 10, WTTG-TV (Channel 5) reported.

Members of the American University community should also be prepared for coronavirus testing upon returning to the D.C. campus after the winter break.

“The latest [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidance recommends booster shots for all eligible adults over the age of 18,” the letter read, WTTG reported. “You are eligible if you receive your second dose of Pfizer or Moderna at least six months ago or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson at least two months ago. Additional data indicated that boosters provide helpful protection against the omicron variant.”