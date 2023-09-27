This weekend, the nation’s capital hosts an art exhibition that promises more than just paintings in the respective parks; it’s a call for re-examination and engagement with the multifaceted tapestry of Americana. “Reframing Americana: A Confluence of Narratives,” featuring artists Halim Flowers, Clarence James and Phillip Fenty, kicks off Friday, Sept. 29, and runs through Sunday, Oct. 1 as part of Mayor Bowser’s DC Art All Night.

Set across two iconic venues — The Park at 14th and Franklin Square Park — the exhibition invites patrons to partake in a transformative conversation. At Franklin Square Park, Clarence James’ monumental Black cowboy canvases stand boldly beside the Commodore Barry statue, challenging conventional stereotypes and probing the intricacies of American identity. Concurrently, the Diaspora Arts & Music Festival, a vibrant Caribbean-American festival of the arts, imbues the capital with the rhythms and flavors of the African diaspora, serving as a bridge of diversity, celebration, and collective unity, incorporating fellow DC-based artists.

The arrangement of folding chairs around James’ pieces beckons the audience to engage in civil intellectual resistance and unity, referencing historical moments like the Montgomery brawl. James’ work is enriched by his research into Civil War encampments at Franklin Square, adding layers to the dialogue with figures of a Black revolutionary and a Civil War soldier.

A short distance away, at The Park at 14th, Halim Flowers explores narratives of native identities. His wallpaper installation envelops viewers in a world where native Washingtonians intersect with Native Americans and concepts of indigeneity. A monumental drape canvas suspended from the second-floor balcony amplifies the themes of gentrification and genocide of native persons, offering a complementary narrative to James’s cowboy discussions.

The Park at 14th will also host the after-party for the Diaspora Arts & Music Festival’s Art All Night celebration, beginning at 10 p.m. and extending until the early morning, inviting attendees to enjoy an atmosphere of 50 years of hip-hop and art, presented by D’Usse.

This visual treat isn’t merely aesthetic; Flowers transforms the venue into an immersive and Instagrammable atmosphere. Fenty contributes a true breath of fresh air with his video works. Then, the dialogue between Flowers, at Park at 14th, and James’s work, at Franklin Square Park, spans across time periods, cultures, and geographies, urging a redefinition and expansion of collective identity.

Adding a playful dimension to the exhibition, emerging video artist Philip Fenty presents looping video works, paying homage to the award-winning works of Arthur Jaffa and Khalil Joseph. Fenty’s themes, ranging from social media and blackness to health and nutrition, converge in beautifully organic visual expressions.

The Diaspora Arts & Music Festival celebrates the collective unity and diversity within the tapestry of Americana, providing attendees a unique opportunity to engage in meaningful dialogue, appreciate a wide array of art forms, and experience the vibrant culture of the Caribbean-American community and the African diaspora. The Park at 14th will absorb the festivities spilling out from Franklin Square Park, exploring Flowers and Fenty’s visual languages of indigeneity, while hosting a celebration hip-hop.

The presentation, “Reframing Americana,” is more than an art exhibition; it’s a groundbreaking platform for poignant dialogue and exploration of what Americana really signifies.