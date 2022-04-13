“Judge Jackson has a demonstrated record of excellence. I believe, based upon her work as a trial judge when I served on the Court of Appeals, that she will adjudicate based on the facts and the law and not as a partisan.”

-Former President Barack Obama

“Words cannot express the overwhelming joy I feel for all the Black women, public defenders and legal aid attorneys who have ever aspired to serve as a justice on the Supreme Court. We know that wealth and race, unfortunately, continue to decide outcomes in too many court cases. Judge Jackson’s professional experience is what is needed to help people who are caught in the intersection between poverty and the legal system.”

-April Frazier Camara, president/CEO National Legal Aid & Defender Association

“Judge Jackson’s nomination stands as proof that politicians can honor their promises once they are elected, as President Biden and the Senate majority have done. We look forward to the brilliant opinions she will write and the power of her personality to influence skeptics on and off the court.

-National Council of Negro Women President/Chair Thelma Thomas Daley

“With this extraordinary, glass-breaking moment, Black girls across the U.S. will have more than their dreams of being a Supreme Court Justice to demonstrate ‘that with hard work, determination and love, it can be done.’ It is my honor to know Judge Jackson and I believe we will be one step closer to our pursuit of a more perfect union when she is sworn in as Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.”

-Ward 5 Councilman Kenyan McDuffie

“In its 233 years of existence, there has never been a Black woman on the U. S. Supreme Court. That will no longer be the case. I want to thank President Biden and the Biden-Harris Administration for fulfilling its campaign promise and acknowledging that it is long overdue for a Black woman to serve on the highest court of the land.”

-Melanie Campbell, president, National Coalition on Black Civic Participation and convener of the Black Women’s Roundtable

“Judge Jackson’s nomination is historic, not only because she will be the first Black woman to serve as a Supreme Court Justice but her service will mark the first time two Black justices have served together and bring the Court nearer to gender parity with four women justices.

“It will also be the first time a public defender serves on the Court. Judge Jackson has remained dedicated to fighting for the most vulnerable members of our society and fought for the constitutional rights of all.

“This country deserves a Supreme Court Justice of Judge Jackson’s caliber, grace and poise with a unique perspective that has never been seen on the U.S. Supreme Court. The Urban League movement was proud to fight for her and we look forward to the joy of celebrating this historic milestone with the nation.”

-Marc Morial, president/CEO, National Urban League

“As the first Black woman takes her seat on the highest court in the land, we know that she will make an exceptional Supreme Court Justice. Judge Jackson has a brilliant legal mind and the utmost character and integrity. During her hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, she demonstrated the depth and breadth of her qualifications, answering more than 20 hours of questions and submitting more than 1,500 additional written responses to the committee.”

-In Our Own Voice: National Black Women’s Reproductive Justice Agenda President and CEO Marcela Howell

“By any standard, Justice Jackson is more than ready for this role — she possesses an exemplary record of defending the rights of all people, from her time as a public defender to her years of service as a district and circuit court judge. We acknowledge that the Supreme Court has a long way to go toward fully representing our communities and fulfilling the promise of ‘equal justice under law’ but this confirmation brings us hope that it is possible. We celebrate this historic moment as Justice Brown Jackson becomes a justice for all.”

-Wade Henderson, interim president and CEO of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights

“Her judicial temperament and keen legal skills will make her a justice, of which all America proud. As she makes history today, she stands on the shoulders of the Black female trailblazers who came before her. And today, we sent a message to Black women and little girls, like my granddaughter Leah. Anything is possible. This is our power and our message.”

-Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio), chair of the Congressional Black Caucus

“This has taken far too long. Fifty-five years ago, former NAACP Chief Counsel Thurgood Marshall broke down the wall when he was confirmed as the first Black American to sit on the Supreme Court. Today, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson shatters the glass ceiling to finally make room for a Black woman on our nation’s highest court.”

-NAACP President/CEO Derrick Johnson

“Having Judge Jackson on the Supreme Court will at least give Black Americans and other communities of color a strong voice for fairness and equal justice.”

-Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr., president/CEO, National Newspapers Publishers Association

“During her nomination process, Judge Jackson demonstrated the magnificence of her legal mind, her unyielding commitment to justice and her remarkable poise. In her appearances before the Judiciary Committee and in meetings with Senators, she earned bipartisan recognition of her excellence. On the bench, Judge Jackson will be a relentless defender of individual rights and the rule of law. American families will greatly benefit from her extensive courtroom experience and background as a public defender that she will bring to the Court.”

-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

“Throughout her confirmation hearings, Judge Jackson has displayed poise and grace and I commend President Biden for nominating her. He has found the right person to serve as the 116th Justice of the Supreme Court and I am overjoyed to cast my vote in favor of a brilliant jurist who will inspire generations to come.”

-Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.)

“I am deeply moved that we have just made a decision to put this extraordinary jurist on the highest court of our land. It’s a good statement about who we are.”

-Vice President Kamala Harris

“You can’t help but feel a sense of pride, a sense of joy, to know that this deserving, accomplished Black woman will be a part of the highest court in the land.”

-Former first lady Michelle Obama