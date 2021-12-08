 Amerigroup DC Contributes Nearly $1 Million to Community Organizations in the District

Amerigroup DC has announced a series of community partnerships to provide nearly $1 million to organizations focused on addressing homelessness, affordable housing, domestic violence, maternal health, and substance abuse.

These partnerships will affect the lives of hundreds of thousands of people living in the District of Columbia.

“We are committed to standing with the D.C. community and dedicated to improving the overall health of residents. Our initiatives will fund and give strategic, hands-on assistance to organizations at the forefront of helping the city’s most vulnerable populations. We are proud to work with these longstanding and well-regarded community-based organizations,” said Adrian Jordan, Amerigroup DC president.

Housing

Amerigroup DC is contributing $400,000 to Pathways to Housing to support the launch, implementation, and assessment of a program to increase access to primary healthcare resources for the homeless.

In addition, the company is donating $30,000 to My Sister’s Place, a nonprofit that shelters and supports domestic violence survivors. And $20,000 to the Latin American Youth Center, a nationally recognized agency serving low-income youth.

Maternal Child Health

To combat high infant mortality and maternal mortality rates, Amerigroup DC is supporting organizations that provide perinatal services to equip women with the tools to make informed health decisions.

Martha’s Table is receiving $180,000 from Amerigroup DC for its maternal health programs, including the launch of the new “Baby & Me” program, a partnership with Community of Hope. The program supports families in Ward 8 during pregnancy and throughout the first year of a child’s life.

In addition, Amerigroup is contributing $25,000 to Mary’s Center, a maternal nonprofit that reaches the Hispanic community, and $10,000 to Mamatoto Village, a nonprofit that provides workforce development and perinatal services.

Behavioral Health

As communities grapple with a sharp increase in mental health issues exacerbated by the pandemic, Amerigroup DC is supporting programs that educate local residents and helping to increase access to treatment and social support.

Through its new partnership with Bridging Resources in Communities, Amerigroup DC is providing $35,000 to create new programs to educate residents in Wards 5, 7, and 8 on the dangers of drug use. Amerigroup also plans to work with BRIC to host a series of community conversations and community leadership training.

To offer additional support to the community, Amerigroup has also announced grants to the following organizations:

· Tumaini DC–$20,000 to expand its social and emotional learning curriculum and training.

· La Clinica–$10,000 to support this community behavioral health center.

· Us Helping Us–$15,000 to support their food pantry that assists those with HIV and AIDS.

· Howard University Hospital’s–$30,000 for the “Men Take Ten” program.

· The Girl Scouts of America–$25,000 for its Healthy YOU Patch Program, including a new “Amerigroup DC Badge” focusing on nutrition, physical activity, and mental health.

About Amerigroup DC

Amerigroup D.C., Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Anthem, Inc. Through a family of affiliated companies throughout the U.S., Amerigroup provides managed care services to millions of beneficiaries participating in state Medicaid, CHIP, Medicare, and Long-Term Services and Supports programs.