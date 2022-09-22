The Anacostia Economic Development Corporation Scholarship Foundation will hold its 23rd annual Albert R. “Butch” Hopkins Memorial Scholarship Foundation Golf Tournament on Thursday.

The event will take place at the Renditions Golf Course at 1380 Central Avenue in Davidsonville, Md. The golf tournament serves as a fundraising event with proceeds designated for academic scholarships for graduating seniors from Anacostia and Ballou high schools in Ward 8.

Since its start, the foundation has awarded $360,000 in academic scholarships for students attending institutions throughout the country. New this year is the inaugural Diane Fleming Scholarship Award, named for the late AEDC Scholarship Foundation board chair and community activist, which will go to students who demonstrate a passion for and commitment to community service, leadership and activism.

The tournament will feature a hole-in-one (with a grand prize of $10,000), closest to the pin (men and women), longest drive (men and women), as well as the Dixon OnCourse Challenge (featuring on-course games and prizes). For non-golfers, there will be a “19th Hole” non-golfer experience featuring food, music, games, raffles, prizes, 360 photo booths, and over half a dozen vendors ranging from online clothing boutiques, fragrances and cigars to hand and chair massages.

For more information, go to www.aedcgolfdc.com.