Anderson-Walker Leaves Prince George’s Council to Focus on Bid for Maryland Lt. Governor

Prince George’s County Council member Monique Anderson-Walker has announced her resignation from the 11-member board to concentrate on her bid for lieutenant governor in Maryland’s upcoming primary election.

Maryland Comptroller and Democratic governor hopeful Peter Franchot announced Anderson-Walker as his running mate late last month.

Anderson-Walker of Fort Washington served on the Prince George’s council since December 2018, representing District 8 in the area informally known as “South County.” Some of the communities in the area that borders Washington, D.C., and is separated from Virginia by the Potomac River are Joint Base Andrews, Marlow Heights and National Harbor.

Before Anderson-Walker made county history by becoming the first Black woman to represent the region, she founded Fleur de Lis, a commercial real estate firm headquartered at the National Harbor in Oxon Hill.

“My decision to resign is mainly based upon the fact that I must devote my best to the gubernatorial campaign,” she said Monday in a letter to her constituents. “You should have an opportunity to elect an individual who will give to you the 100% that you deserve.”

One person who apparently plans to run for her vacated seat is Edward Burroughs III, 29, of Temple Hills, who posted a picture on his Facebook page Monday holding a campaign flier with a message: “Knocking in the dark. Coming to a door near you!”

As of Tuesday, no one has filed with the state elections board for the vacant seat.

According to the county charter, the council must adopt a resolution within seven days. Then a special primary election would take place within 45 to 60 days of the vacancy, followed by a special election.

Anderson-Walker’s first four-year term expires Dec. 5, 2022.

The state’s primary election is June 28.