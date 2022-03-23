Anheuser-Busch, the official beer sponsor of the NFL, has cut its corporate ties with the Washington Commanders.

“Anheuser-Busch has decided not to renew its sponsorship of the Washington Commanders at this time,” the company said in a statement, WUSA-TV (Channel 9) first reported Friday. “We remain fully committed to Washington football fans, and we look forward to continuing our long-term partnership with the NFL and our other 26 teams to create meaningful experiences and connections for fans across the country.”

The brewing company was one of the Commanders’ biggest corporate sponsors. Anheuser-Busch endorses NFL players such as the Commanders’ quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

For months, the team has been received national publicity regarding sexual harassment allegations and the handling of the NFL’s investigation into its toxic work culture.

Anheuser-Busch becomes the third corporate partner not to renew their sponsorship after Medliminal, a Manassas, Va., medical billing compliance company, and Inova Health System of Falls Church, Va., reportedly due to the issues the team faces.

The Commanders released a statement confirming the severing of ties with the company.

“We’re exploring options in the alcohol category and looking for a strategic partner that will join us in the next era of Washington football, as we play our first season as the Washington Commanders and prepare to develop a new venue,” the statement said. “The team believes there is tremendous upside in the alcohol sponsorship category for the Commanders.”