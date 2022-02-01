Anne Arundel and Baltimore counties are ending indoor mask requirements as coronavirus metrics in the respective jurisdiction continue trending upward.

Anne Arundel’s mask mandate, which went into effect on Jan. 7, expired Monday as scheduled, while Baltimore County’s ends Tuesday, WTOP reported.

Baltimore County officials also said its state of emergency will end on Feb. 7, WTOP reported.

Both jurisdictions report significant drops in cases and hospitalizations over the past month. In Baltimore County, the positivity rate has fallen by almost 80% while hospitalizations have decreased by nearly 50% since Jan. 11.

In Anne Arundel, the current number of COVID-19 patients in county hospitals is fewer than 100 for the first time since Dec. 19, WTOP reported.