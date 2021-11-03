Anne Arundel Co. Set to Start COVID Vaccines for Kids on Friday

Now that federal officials have green-lighted coronavirus vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11, Anne Arundel County officials said the shots could begin as early as Friday.

Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman, Anne Arundel’s health officer, said the county has enough doses to give about 25% of the roughly 51,000 newly eligible children the first round of the two-shot vaccine over the first week or two, WTOP reported.

“We could realistically get every child at least their first dose within the next couple of months as long as we get supply and that’s really the main limitation,” he said, WTOP reported.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky on Tuesday signed off on allowing a lower dosage of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for that age group, making 28 million kids nationwide eligible.

Kalyanaraman said a few hundred appointments will be available Friday but the vaccine rollout will expand in the coming weeks, WTOP reported.

Beginning next Monday, vaccines will be administered at dozens of sites throughout the county, and its website will post information on how to make appointments in the coming days, WTOP reported.