Getting a coronavirus booster likely will become a yearly event just like getting the flu shot, Biden administration officials said.

“For a majority of Americans, we are moving to a point where a single-annual COVID shot should provide a high degree of protection against serious illness all year,” White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Ashish Jha said Tuesday, Maryland Matters reported.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last week that people 12 and older should receive another shot in the near future, and administration officials say enough doses of the updated booster are available for all eligible residents as winter approaches.

“They can help restore protection that has waned since previous vaccination and were designed to provide broader protection against the newer variants,” said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, Maryland Matters reported.